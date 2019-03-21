LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The United Transformation Movement (UTM) Party is set to launch its manifesto and campaign on March 23 in Dowa.

UTM spokesperson Chidamti Malunga has confirmed the development in a statement posted on the party’s official Facebook page.

“Everything is in place for the launch of our manifesto and we are ready to deliver the message of hope to Malawians through our manifesto. We are ready to drain the swamp,” he said.

Apart from Unveiling UTM manifesto the party will also launch its campaign ahead of the next polls.

United Democratic Front (UDF), Umodzi Party and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are the only parties that have already launched their manifestos.

Following the official launch of campaign period by Malawi Election Commission (MEC), political parties have geared up in selling their parties by presenting their manifesto’s to Malawians.

Malawian go to polls on May 21, this year.