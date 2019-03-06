LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The UTM party presidential running mate Dr Michael Usi says he is prepared and geared to participate in Thursdays presidential running mates debate slated for Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe.

Usi reaction comes hours after we carried an article that UTM Party leader Saulos Klaus Chilima has written ZBS Managing Director Gospel Kazako, communicating that they are not longer taking part in the coming running mate debates.

In a letter dated 6th March, 2019. Michel Usi through the Secretary General of UTM Patricia Kaliati has mentioned the leaking of debate questions to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) running mate Sidik Mia as one of the reasons they have pulled out.

“The running mate debates have been staged, Gospel Kazako is on record to have Leaked the questions to Mia and some MCP gurus including the host of the debate, have been meeting Mia to drill him how he must present himself in the debates”, writes Kaliati.

Some UTM members have also described the debates as useless, meant for the few elites in town, so they do not want to waste time with the debates instead of meeting the grass roots wooing them to vote for MCP.

But Usi told our sister paper Nyasa Times in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times that he is ready and cannot wait for the debate, contrary to some social media propaganda that he had withdrawn.

“I am very ready for the debates,” said Usi.

When asked about his purported withdrawal from the debate, Usi looked surprised.

“Who is saying I have withdrawn? For what reason?” Wondered Usi.

“Let God be God, those who are spreading these lies are obviously aware that they are getting out of government and we should understand them, mitu sikugwira Mbuyache , ” added Usi.

He said he has prepared well with his team and assured that people should expect to hear constructive ideas which will take the country forward after May 21 elections.

Social media has been awash with speculation that Usi had withdrawn from the debate after allegedly noting that Zodiak, an award winning media house organising the debates had leaked some questions to other candidates.

Ironically, the candidates are given areas where the questions will come from prior to the debate and some questions come from members of the audience who are picked at random.