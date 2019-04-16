UTM SG Kaliati bails out Mkando constituents’ businesses…pledges soft loans

MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-Incumbent  member of parliament who is also UTM Party candidate for Mulanje west Patricia Kaliati surprised  the shop owners at Mkando in Mulanje as she promised  to give loans to all men and women doing notable businesses  in her constituency .

Kaliati who is also UTM Party SG made the pledge on Friday morning during  the shop by shop meetings  she conducted in her area in order to hear the problems vendors face.

Speaking to the vendors, Kaliati said it had pleased her and  some  partners to meet the vendors by herself following their request to intervene  in their everyday problems. She added that she was there to  help them with a solution that would  uplift the lives of many struggling business people in the area .

‘’When  the vendors asked to see me  over the problems they face  I thought it wise to visit  them in their respective shops  so that I should see by myself how they are fairing.  So far it has been noted  that most young men and women around the area are hardworking but lack financial support  to uplift their businesses.

“I  therefore have pledged to  discuss with  money lending institutions  so that we can give immediate and soft  loans to these people whose interests will be my  responsibility for  the first six months  and it will be a revolving fund”, said Kaliati.

Speaking on behalf of vendors, one of the successful business man in the area Mazuzo Banda  gladly appreciated the idea of an immediate grant.

Banda further appreciated  the direction taken by Kaliati as extraordinary and life changing .

“Kaliati has always intervened  and helped this area in many aspects and we as vendors felt like being sidelined hence seeking an audience with her and fortunately she has come to our rescue. It feels good to be helped promptly without conditions‘’, concluded Mazuzo.

Mkando Trading centre is one of the  busy business  areas and has for a long time  served as fast roadside market  for both farm produce as well as refreshments  embraced by a lot of people travelling  to and from Muloza border in Mulanje.

: