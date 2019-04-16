UTM SG Kaliati bails out Mkando constituents’ businesses…pledges soft loans

MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-Incumbent member of parliament who is also UTM Party candidate for Mulanje west Patricia Kaliati surprised the shop owners at Mkando in Mulanje as she promised to give loans to all men and women doing notable businesses in her constituency .

Kaliati who is also UTM Party SG made the pledge on Friday morning during the shop by shop meetings she conducted in her area in order to hear the problems vendors face.

Speaking to the vendors, Kaliati said it had pleased her and some partners to meet the vendors by herself following their request to intervene in their everyday problems. She added that she was there to help them with a solution that would uplift the lives of many struggling business people in the area .

‘’When the vendors asked to see me over the problems they face I thought it wise to visit them in their respective shops so that I should see by myself how they are fairing. So far it has been noted that most young men and women around the area are hardworking but lack financial support to uplift their businesses.

“I therefore have pledged to discuss with money lending institutions so that we can give immediate and soft loans to these people whose interests will be my responsibility for the first six months and it will be a revolving fund”, said Kaliati.

Speaking on behalf of vendors, one of the successful business man in the area Mazuzo Banda gladly appreciated the idea of an immediate grant.

Banda further appreciated the direction taken by Kaliati as extraordinary and life changing .

“Kaliati has always intervened and helped this area in many aspects and we as vendors felt like being sidelined hence seeking an audience with her and fortunately she has come to our rescue. It feels good to be helped promptly without conditions‘’, concluded Mazuzo.

Mkando Trading centre is one of the busy business areas and has for a long time served as fast roadside market for both farm produce as well as refreshments embraced by a lot of people travelling to and from Muloza border in Mulanje.