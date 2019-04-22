UTM SG Kaliati challenges women on front-line politics….says good for Malawi

By Alfred Manjawira

MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati who is also the party’s Sahdow Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje west in the forth coming elections has asked women to be in front advocating for the change they would want to see by involving themselves more in decision making especially in politics than complaining in silence.

Speaking to hundreds of people gathered at Mpala primary school grounds during her political whistle stop in Mulanje South east on Saturday, Kaliati said that she is worried that most of the times women are placed at a receiving end.

She observed that women are usually abused in marriages simply because they do neither man-up for their responsibility nor participate in crucial matters concerning their everyday life .

“It is bad that even in marriages husbands always despise their wives saying that they contribute nothing both socially and economically. This is because for so long most high positions in the society are placed and saved for men and this unfair chain of respect affect their families too .

“We need to do away with this mentality and start placing women in decisions roles, and this is why you should vote for Christine Chilemba as a member of parliament come 21 May . We need to do away with the tendency of thinking that only men can do everything. In this world men and women should help each other and it is now time to entrust our women with core duties,” said Kaliati.

Kaliati added that women keep families they do more household chores and it means that they know family problems and how to handle them hence the need to embrace their contribution and ideas in matters that affect their societies .

She further lauded UTM and its leader Dr Saulos Chilima for recognizing women and usher them with leading roles a thing she said is hardly found in other political parties .

UTM’s aspirant MP Mulanje South East Christine Chilemba appealed to the people to trust and give her a chance to prove her competence and not to underrate her simply because she is a woman.

“I am a child born and raised in this village and I know all our problems because I have been here. It does not make sense to be standing here in front of collapsing school buildings that have stayed for so long without maintenance and addition of new blocks.

“We should move forward and change our usual way of doing business , tiyeni tisataye mwayi osintha zinthu pamene tawona zolakwika a Malawi”, she hinted.

Mpala is reported to be a village of notable population that is surrounded by tea fields and has most of the women working as tea harvesters and cleaners in the estates as the way of survival.