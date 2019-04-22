UTM SG Kaliati challenges women on front-line politics….says good for Malawi

By Alfred Manjawira

MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-UTM  Secretary General Patricia Kaliati who is also the party’s  Sahdow Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje west in the forth coming elections  has asked women to be in front advocating for the change they would want to see by involving themselves more  in decision making  especially in politics than complaining in silence.

Speaking  to hundreds of people gathered  at  Mpala primary school grounds  during her political  whistle stop in Mulanje South east on Saturday, Kaliati  said that she is worried  that most of the times  women are placed at a receiving end.

She observed that women are usually abused in marriages  simply because they do neither  man-up for their responsibility  nor participate in crucial matters  concerning their everyday life .

“It is bad that even in marriages husbands always despise their  wives  saying that they contribute nothing both socially and economically. This is because for so long most high positions in the society are placed and saved for men and this unfair chain of respect  affect  their families too .

“We need to do away with this mentality and start placing women in decisions roles, and this is why you should vote for  Christine Chilemba  as a member of parliament   come 21 May .  We need to do away with the tendency of thinking that only men  can do everything. In this world men and women should help each other  and it is now time to entrust our women with core duties,” said Kaliati.

Kaliati added that women keep  families they do more household chores and  it means that they know  family problems and how to handle them hence the need to embrace their contribution and ideas  in matters that affect their societies .

She further lauded  UTM  and its leader Dr Saulos  Chilima for recognizing women  and usher them with leading roles a thing she said is hardly found in other  political parties  .

UTM’s aspirant MP Mulanje South East Christine Chilemba appealed to the people to trust  and give her a chance to prove her competence and not  to underrate her simply because she is a woman.

“I am a child born and raised in this village and I know all our problems because I have been here. It does  not make sense to be standing here  in front of  collapsing school buildings that have stayed for so long  without maintenance and addition of new blocks.

“We should move forward and change our usual way of doing business  , tiyeni tisataye mwayi osintha zinthu pamene tawona zolakwika a Malawi”, she  hinted.

Mpala is reported to be a village of  notable population  that is surrounded by tea fields  and  has most of the women working as tea harvesters  and  cleaners in  the estates  as the way of survival.

