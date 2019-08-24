Written by Cornelius Wa Mapira

United Transformation Movements (UTM) which started as Chilima Movement pressure group in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) should be the last party to beat up or disrupt its members who organizing press briefings.

It was a great shock and seeing in disbelief, UTM officials came to disrupt press briefing which was organised by other UTM members in Lilongwe on Friday who have a contrary view against their party.

Some UTM members are not in support of stand their party has taken regarding anti Jane Ansah Demonstrations and called for a journalist conference express their views on the same.

In the view of Journalists, the nation has witnessed a true UTM that do not respect its members contrary views which is provided for in our Constitution.

In January 2018 the DPP allowed Callista Mutharika, Noel Masangwi, Patricia Kaliati, Bon Kalindo, Chidathi Malunga to address a press conference peaceful without interpretation in Lilongwe under Chilima Movement in DPP colours.

Chilima Movement held this press conference without the blessings of Party President Professor Peter Mutharika and entire DPP secretariat, but we did not witness what we have seen in Lilongwe on Friday where UTM officials came beating up and injuring the organizers of the press briefing.

Is what Chilima and UTM preaches that Kuwala kwafika, Tsogolo lokoma lafika?

In his statement UTM’s Publicity Secretary said that, his party did not authorised the briefing hence he commanded his boys to go and beat up the said UTM members who were to address the nation on their concerns about the approach their party has taken in recently demonstrations.

UTM President Saulos Chilima in military attire led the Demonstrations in Blantyre on 6 August was the Leading vocalist in many songs during the Demonstrations on the day.