UTM’s councilor Nyasulu is now Mzuzu City Mayor

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)– UTM party’s Councillor Brian Nyasulu is now Mzuzu City mayor.

This follows Ministry of Local Government arrangement that from Friday, June 28 to July 5, the councillors should nominate their choice of candidate for mayor and the deputy, to be presented to the City Council secretariat between July 1-5.

During the period between July 9-19, the secretariat, in conjunction with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) shall prepare an electoral process that shall include printing of ballot papers.

While next mayor of Blantyre City will be elected on July 18, as announced to all 23 councilors during the swearing of Oath of Office that was administered by Commissioner of Oaths, Mphatso Matandika on Friday at the Town Hall Chambers at Chichiri.

The only qualification needed for both posts is just being a councilor and all Members of Parliament for Blantyre also have voting rights.

Meanwhile, Councillor Gerald Paul Lipikwe from Limbe Central is being tipped to be nominated for the post of deputy mayor while former Mayor Wild James Ndipo is certain to retain the mayorship.

While confirming that he is being considered as deputy mayor, Lipikwe said he shall be greatly humbled and will certainly accept the wishes of fellow councilors.

Of the 23 councilors, just four are women and 16 are from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), four from UTM Party and three voted in as independents.

The DPP councilors are Gertrude Lucy Edgar Chirambo (Namalimwe), Joseph Junior Batumeyo (Ndirande Matope), Bosco Mateyu Banda (Ndirande Gamulani), Thom Lita (Ndirande Makata), Joyce Connie Malunga (Green Corner), Emmanuel Matewere Chimombo (Mapanga), Mary Kachale (Nkolokoti), Gerald Paul Lipikwe (Limbe Central), Isaac Jomo Osman (Bangwe Nthandizi), Joseph Nyson Makwinja (Bangwe), Raphael Mzimu (Namiyango), Wild James Ndipo (Chigumula), Lyson Jangale (Misesa), Phillip Litchowa Kameta (Chilomoni), M’ngerezi Edwin Chinthuli (Mbayani) and Jonas Tembo (South Lunzu).

The four from UTM are Balaba Funny Kanojerera (Nyambadwe), Aaron Leonard Chimbanga (Soche East), Thokozani Kawatira Phekani (Soche West) and Chidika Dickens Nyimba (Blantyre City Central).

The independents are Ali Kingsley Mbewe (Blantyre South), Rasta Uche Selassie Yesaya (Michiru) and Eric Isaac Mofolo (Mzedi).