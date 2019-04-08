Vegan protests ‘Un-Australian’ activists arrested, PM Morrison says

By Grace Dzuwa

Police forcibly removed some protesters from a busy intersection in Melbourne

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has criticised animal rights activists as “shameful and un-Australian” after dozens were arrested in nationwide protests.

According to BBC,On Monday, activists broke into abattoirs and chained themselves up to protest against the meat industry.

More than 100 protesters also blocked one of Melbourne’s main intersections, before many were forcibly removed.

Mr Morrison said the activism was damaging to farmers’ livelihoods.

“This is just another form of activism that I think runs against the national interest, and the national interest is [farmers] being able to farm their own land,” he told radio station 2GB.