By Pemphero Malimba

DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-A vehicle on Friday killed a 24-year old man along the Balaka-Salima Road at Mtakataka Trading Centre in Dedza district.

Dedza police public relations officer Edward Kabango, identified the deceased as Chivumbulutso Richman was hit by the car – registration number KA 4032 and which was driven by Rachel Stambuli.

Kabango said the car was coming from Balaka hearding towards Salima where after reaching Mtakataka hit Richman as Stambuli was trying to avoid two men who were crossing the road.

“Richman was pronounced dead on arrival at Mua Mission Hospital. The postmortem revealed that Richman died due to head injuries,” said Kanengo

The deceased hailed from Chikaola village, Senior chief Kachindamoto in Dedza, while Stambuli comes from Kafula village, Traditional Authority (T.A..) Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota district.