Contributed By Cornelius Wa Mapira

DPP Vice President for Eastern Region Honourable Bright Msaka paid a visit to Liwonde market on Thursday morning.

Msaka has recommended vendors in the market for assisting the government in making sure that people around Liwonde are able to get some goods and services within a short distance at very affordable prices.

He said vendors are regarded as government partners in reached out to people with goods and services.

“Vendor committee themselves in bringing goods closer to people and make life easy for our people,” said Msaka.

“Our government will make sure that vendor and businesspeople are given a conducive environment for their business and that our Kwacha is stable for them to make more profits to grow their business”, He added.

He, however, advised the vendors to offer fair prices to their customers and to treat them well.