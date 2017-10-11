By Bright Mfune

Renowned Malawi’s business tycoon Daniel Chitonya Mwanyongo who is the owner of Interline Bus Company has called for more resources to be channeled towards entrepreneurship as a strategy of eliminating unemployment among the country’s youth.

Mwanyongo who is also the shadow legislature for Malawi Congress party (MCP) in Karonga Northwest Constituency explained that if more resources were channeled into entrepreneurship, Malawi Youths will stand the chance to benefit.

Mwanyongo said this yesterday when visited the community in the constituency.

He also asked the youths across the country to wake up and think of how to create a jobs rather than depending on getting employed.

“The increase of youths unemployment is due to lack of resources especially on the entrepreneurship. There is a need to channel more resources on entrepreneurship in order to eradicate youths unemployment,” said Mwanyongo.

He then assured the community that he will not misuse the public funds , when they voted for him as their legislature in 2019.

“Now the time has come for Karonga Northwest constituency to see development. You have been crying and complaining that your elected leaders have been or are misusing the public fund. However, I want to assure you that this will be a history when i take the seat,” he added.

In strive to ensure hat the youths are active in their communities , Mwanyongo is also promoting youth sports in the area by sponsoring under 14 football team called, Chipuka.