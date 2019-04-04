LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, has denied viral reports that he is down with stroke.

The SunNewspaper earlier today reported that the actor has been bedridden for a while because he was battling with stroke.

The comic actor, according to a close family source, was hit by a mysterious stroke shortly after he returned from a trip to Owerri.

The source also claimed that Mr Ibu is currently being taken care of by an undisclosed herbalist and is responding to treatment.

Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN President Emeka Rollas said:

“I am aware that Mr Ibu is truly down with stroke, but he is fast recovering and need more of our prayers right now.”

This evening Mr Ibu released a video in which he appeared healthy and rubbished the report. He said;

”People are saying that I have stroke, that I am down with stroke. Why? How can you announce somebody’s and you have many and you haven’t announced yours? I don’t have any stroke please”.

John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu is a Nigerian actor and comedian.

Okafor is considered to be one of Nigeria’s most talented comic characters. His humorous acting is often characterised by stupidity, hilarious imbecility and a sharp disconnection from reality. He is aged 57.