The Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima arrived safely in Cotonou, Benin Monya afternoon around at 2:00pm.

The Vice President was received at Benin Airport by Benin government officials before meeting Minister of State for Planning and Development, Dr. Abdouleyi Bio Tchane who is second in in command in the Benin government set up.

Dr Chilima and Dr. Bio Tchane will on Tuesday co-chair a high level inaugural meeting of the Malabo Montpellier Forum that discuss issues of fighting hunger and malnutrition in Africa.

The Malabo Montpellier Forum provides a platform for decision makers at the highest level of government to review the evidence on progress that is being achieved on the ground towards meeting key agriculture and food

security goals.

The forum consists of 17 leading African and European experts in agriculture, ecology, nutrition, public policy and global development. The appointment of Vice President Dr. Chilima and the subsequent co-chairing of the meeting is an honour for Malawi because such recognition gives the country an opportunity to be part of the global policy makers.

The Vice President left for Benin on Sunday and returns home on Thursday, December 14 at 12:50 pm through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.