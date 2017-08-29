MACHINGA-(MaraviPost)-A vicious crocodile on Friday killed a 25-year old woman in the eastern district of Machinga district.

The deceased identified as Ellen Moses, met the fate along the Shire River near Kamuzu Barrage in Liwonde Township.

Machinga Police Station publicist Davie Sulumba told The Maravi Post that the late Ellen was attacked by a crocodile when she went to the River Shire to draw water household use. Whilst drawing the water, she was attacked by the vicious crocodile and she got drowned in the river.

A search was conducted whereby the deceased was found dead on the same day.

“Postmortem results from Machinga District Hospital proved that death was due to hemorrhage and suffocation caused by the attack.

“Malawi Police Service, is urging the public to take extra care and precaution when drawing water in crocodile prone areas along Shire River. Or even avoid such areas,” urges Sulumba,

The late Ellen Moses hailed from Chasuchira Village, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Nsamala in Balaka district