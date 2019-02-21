The Minister of Homeland Security’s comments that attacks on persons with albinism have not reached crisis levels will only embolden those perpetrating the assaults and are a disturbing reminder of the government’s inaction on the issue, Amnesty International said today.

The latest comments from Minister Nicholas Dausi are yet another indication that persons with albinism in Malawi are on their own when it comes to their safety and security

Latest attacks

On the night of 31 December, eight people broke into Yasin Phiri’s house, a 54-year-old person with albinism, while he was sleeping in Kande, Nkhata Bay. The suspected perpetrators grabbed him and brutally killed him as his nine-year-old son, George, looked on in horror.

According to eyewitnesses, the criminal gang hacked off both of Phiri’s arms, removed his lower teeth, cut off his private parts and removed one of his lungs.

he recent spike in attacks shows that the government, despite amending the Anatomy Act and the Penal Code to ensure stiffer penalties, hasn’t lived up to its commitments on protecting this group Minister Nicholas Dausi

In another case, six masked men broke into 14-year-old Goodson Makanjira’s home on 13 February. His body was later found dumped in the Dyamphi River in Dedza, 85km south of Lilongwe. The killers removed his teeth, hands and private parts.

On 22 January, a one-and-a-half-year-old Eunice Nkhonjera was abducted from her house in Lulanga Village in Karonga District in the northern region. Baby Eunice and her mother Loveness Nkhonjera were sleeping when some unknown people broke the door and entered their home in the early hours of the morning. Her mother woke up at around 4 am only to realize that her daughter was missing. Eunice has not yet been found. Two other abductions were thwarted by community members.

Authorities must promptly, thoroughly and effectively investigate the recent attacks against people with albinism and ensure that suspected perpetrators are brought to justice Minister Nicholas Dausi

“The authorities must promptly, thoroughly and effectively investigate the recent attacks against people with albinism and ensure that suspected perpetrators are brought to justice for these gruesome attacks in fair trials. People will albinism cannot continue to live in fear in their own country.”

Background

Amnesty International has documented an unprecedented wave of killings and other human rights abuses including abductions and robberies against persons with albinism in Malawi since November 2014.

Persons with albinism are targeted for their body parts in the belief that they contain magical powers. The current population of people with albinism in Malawi is estimated at between 7,000 and 10,000, representing a ratio of 1 in every 1,800 persons.