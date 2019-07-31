In the feature ‘Dopest in Durban with Damon Beard’, we highlight influencers, trendsetters, big names, and the good people of our city. In this first episode, we’re joined by Zodwa WaBantu.

Owen Madondo

Big up @Demon Beard/East Coast Radio for giving an awesome interview of Zodwa Wabantu. I really find it interesting & comforting listening to your guest narrating her tale so freely.

Busisiwe Busi

She’s an inspiration I love her so much everything she has bought in cash so whatever happens there won’t be any repossesed of her things because she owes no company wow m impress

Lubby Morolong

Listening to Zodwa i realize that i was quick to judge her, she is an awesome person.