A Nyau dancer is seeing stars, being spoon fed oxygen and barely holding to his dear life after a swarm of villagers beat the daylights out of him for attempting to interfere with a traditional ceremony in Mchinji.

The now hospitalized man tried to interrupt the installation of senior group village head (SGVH) Magombo in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mduwa Mchinji – bad idea.

Mchinji Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Maxmas Bakali confirmed the development which happened on Tuesday at Sigeleta Village.

The masquerade caused a commotion at the installation which saw a 55-year-old sustaining injuries and being rushed to a nearby hospital.

“The community unmasked and assaulted the Gule Wankulu dancer severely at Sigeleta Village, as I am taking he is at Mchinji hospital battling for his life,” said Bakali.