LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The visiting evangelist Johannes Amritzer on Monday emphasized the need for Malawi to have corrupt free and righteous leaders if the nation is to reclaim its fortunes.

Amritzer says through the gospel of Christ is the only remedy to clear out the misfortunes the nation was going through.

The evangelist told the news conference a head of Lilongwe Good News Festival slated for June 20-24 at Mbowe filling station open ground in the capital that time was ripen for Malawians to turn to God for mercy.

Johannes added the the festival will provide spiritual, medical care coupled with gospel music during the entire four days targeting children and unprivileged communities.

“We are here to pray full for the nation of Malawi to have corrupt free and righteous leaders to turn Malawi’s fortunes. We are not here to support any political party a head of 2019 elections but helping the nation to embrace the gospel for total transformation,” says evangelist Amritzer.

Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), SOS advanture are some of key partners in hosting the festival which is featuring international gospel artist Julia Willkander.

EAM deputy General Secretary Reverend Grey Mwalabu says the festival expects to instill spiritual food in God’s children at the end of the four day event.

Reverend Mwalabu therefore urges the nation to patronised the festival which will be spiced up by local gospel artists including Great Angels choir, Faith Mussa and among others.