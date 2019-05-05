NICE Trust regional civic education officer for the southern region Enoch Chinkhuntha

The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust has urged voters in the country to vote for leaders whom they shall be able to hold accountable in all development projects, saying leaders in a democracy ought to be accountable to the electorates.

NICE Trust regional civic education officer for the southern region Enoch Chinkhuntha was speaking over the weekend at Livunzu Community Day Secondary School during the debate organised for Parliamentary candidates for Chikwawa East Constituency as he was inspecting progress of the debate in the Southern Region.

Chinkhuntha said the Trust was impressed with the positive response from the general public and aspirants in participating in the debates which was organised to offer an interaction platform between aspirants and the electorates.

However, Chinkhuntha noted that some candidates shunned the debate and he urged voters not to vote for such leaders as they have shown that they are not ready to be held accountable once voted for.

Chinkhuntha said,” Those that aspire to be voted in public office should first of all engage the electorates and agree on various aspects in terms of development projects for the area.

“It will be difficult for the leaders that did not engage the public on their development programs for the area through public debate such as this to be held accountable hence the electorates should not vote for them”.

Chinkhuntha also said that the public debates were also a platform the Trust was using in making the aspiring candidates both Parliamentary and ward councillors sign a social contract agreement which shall enable the electorates hold their leaders accountable should they fail to fulfil the electoral promises.

During the debate Chinkhuntha also urged voters in Chikwawa to patronise all political rallies organised in their areas during this campaign period despite their political affiliation for them to make a good judgement on the polling day slated for May 21 this year.