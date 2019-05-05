NICE  Trust regional civic education officer for the southern region Enoch Chinkhuntha

Elijah Phompho, MEC Stringer, Chikwawa

 

The  National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust has urged  voters in the country  to vote  for leaders whom they shall  be able to hold accountable in all development projects, saying leaders in a democracy ought to be accountable to the electorates.

 

NICE  Trust regional civic education officer for the southern region Enoch Chinkhuntha was speaking over the weekend at Livunzu Community Day Secondary School during the debate organised for Parliamentary candidates for Chikwawa East Constituency as he was  inspecting  progress of the debate  in the Southern Region.

 

Chinkhuntha said the Trust was impressed with the positive response from the general public and aspirants in participating in the debates which was organised to offer an interaction platform between aspirants and the electorates.

 

However, Chinkhuntha noted that some candidates  shunned the debate and he urged voters not to vote for such leaders  as they have shown that they are not ready to be held accountable once voted for.

 

Chinkhuntha said,” Those that aspire to be voted in public office should first of all engage the electorates and agree on various aspects in terms of development projects  for the area.

 

“It will be difficult for the leaders that did not engage the public on their development programs for the area through public debate such as this to be held accountable hence the electorates should not vote for them”.

 

Chinkhuntha also said that  the public debates were also a platform the Trust was using in  making the aspiring candidates both Parliamentary and ward councillors sign a social contract agreement which shall enable the electorates hold their leaders accountable  should they fail to fulfil the electoral promises.

 

During the debate Chinkhuntha also urged voters in Chikwawa to patronise all political rallies organised in their areas during this campaign period despite their political affiliation for them to make a good judgement on the polling day slated for May 21 this year.

