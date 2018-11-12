By Tione Andsen

Catholic members in Lilongwe have been advised to view the May 2019 elections a cardinal point of reshaping the future of the country.

Archbishop for Lilongwe Archdiocese, Bishop Tarsizius Ziyaye gave the advice Saturday at Area 2 in Lilongwe he opened Bishop Nervi Media Centre.

He said as eligible voters they need to be guided on with the Pastoral letter which was released earlier in the year on how to elect a good leader.

“Am appealing to you to keep your voter registration slip safely to enable you exercise your democratic right to vote for a leader of your choice in the next elections,” Archbishop told them.

Ziyaye said Malawians need to choose a leader who will be able to serve them and provide their basic needs all the time.

The Archbishop pointed of the church would continue promoting social teaching of the church to its members so that they should be on top of things.

He said Malawians should be encouraged to pray for the nation that the elections should be conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner.

“We should pray to God so that he should continue blessing the country in its endeavours,” Ziyaye said.

Voter registration exercise for the May 2019 elections ended on Friday on November 9, 2018

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will release the final figures of the registered voters soon.

Although some places like Lilongwe, Kasungu and Blantyre reported to have registered few voters compared the projected figures.

There were calls for MEC go reopened the registration exercise in some districts which had face some challenges during the registration process but MEC has not made any firm stand regarding the request yet.

Various electoral stakeholders have voiced their concern on the retrieved registration machine which was found in Mozambique after it went missing on its way to Mwanza.

A week later, another registration machine went missing in Mzuzu and is yet to be recovered after being reported to Police.