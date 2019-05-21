By Grace Dzuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah Tuesday afternoon told the nation that polling exercise will not be extended Tuesday saying voting closes today at 10:45 hours.

The commission has also warned media houses not to announce results before official closing voting time.

In a press conference,MEC chairperson Ansah has stated that the last polling Centre will close at 10:35 pm local time.

She also requested the media not to announce any results before this time so that those who are still voting won’t be influenced.

Ansah also confirmed that they had received a report from Chitipa Central, Kanyenjere Ward that there was no voter register.

MEC had responded & provided the necessary material.

“The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) wishes to inform the general public that polling is going on well in the country.

“The commission is not happy with what people are doing by capturing the ballot paper sending the pictures on social media and she added that if one is being found doing this , he or she will be arrested for this” she said .

About 6.8 million Malawians are expected to vote.