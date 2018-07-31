By Alick Junior Sichali

Malawi Vice President, Saulos Chilima, also heading the United Transformation Movement (UTM) has admitted that residents of Mulanje and Thyolo districts have a land scarcity problem.

Chilima made the remarks at a political rally at Njamba in Blantyre, launching his political grouping United Transformation Movement [UTM] in the southern region.

He said he supports the call from People’s Land Organisation [PLO], that government must intervene on the land situation that is in the two districts.

“I must say I agree with what Vincent Wandale has been saying on the issue of land scarcity in Mulanje and Thyolo districts not the issue of making the two districts another country, we need to sit down with all stakeholders and talk about the issue,” Chilima said.

The UTM leader said for a long time politicians in the country don’t talk about other issues saying they are very sensitive in nature.

But Chilima said sensitive issues are those supposed to be discussed so that solutions to the problems are provided.

He said if the issue is not discussed, the next generation will not have their own lands where they can settle.

During the rally he held in Blantyre at Njamba, the Veep assured Malawians that once voted into power he will involve all stakeholders involved to resolve the issue.

Chilima vowed to review some land laws once voted into power next year.