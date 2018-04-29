BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima on Saturday observed that a lot of Malawians fails to understand and follow things because of lack of focus in reading different books.

Dr Chilima said this in Blantyre at an event of Claim Mabuku when was celebrating 50 years of existence for encouraging people to read and write books.

Chilima said reading books it’s one way of increasing knowledge which helps people to make informed decisons whenever they have countered a problem.

“A person can make a good decisons and understands thimgs which are happening around him if he/she is educated, but for to understand things he/she must know how to read and write this will also make the person to be able to follow things,” Chilima said.

The veep further said the country can make good economic strides if Malawians start reading books which can also motivate authors to write more.

Rev Brian Kamwendo, one of the senior members at Claim Mabuku appealed to parents to start encouraging their children to read books saying they will grow up with the reading culture.