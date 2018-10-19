Vice President of Malawi who is also interim leader of United Transformation Movement (UTM) Dr. Saulos Chilima says his movement has a well crafted message that resonates well with most ordinary Malawians.

The VP, who is currently in the UK said this on Friday in an interview aired on BBC’s HARDtalk show in London.

Chilima has vowed to deal with all corrupt officials once elected into office in May 2019.

“Kupha Apumbwa” is the famous line mostly used by the movement’s followers.

“Speaking against corruption is not speaking against government policy. It’s not government policy to promote corruption “ said Chilima in answer to a question on why he was criticizing the same administration of which he’s a member.

During the interview the Vice President also clarified that over the past four and a half years he has spoken against corruption at different times at various events and places and it is therefore not correct to say that he hasn’t done anything.

On assertions by some quarters that UTM is using taxpayers money to fund its activities, the VP said it was entirely a ‘misrepresentation’ of facts to say that UTM was using tax payers money to run its affairs.

Asked why he think he would be able to do things differently than other politicians before him, Saulos Chilima, a former business executive turned politician, answered “success is a choice”.