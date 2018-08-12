United Transformation Movement (UTM) interim Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati, has dismissed fears that they might be underprepared for the forth coming tripartite elections after it emerged that the party has no monitors in the ongoing voter registration.

Speaking to the Maravi Post in an interview, Kaliati revealed that they have established structures at grassroot level and very soon, the party will have monitors.

The outspoken legislator described the movement as “vibrant” claiming that the large numbers of people joining them shows how much trust people have in the leadership qualities of Dr. Saulosi Klaus Chilima.

” future of the movement look so bright and people are joining us to bring change in leading the country and Malawians want Dr. Chilima to address the lack of education infrastructures, lack of clean water, unemployment and corruption that Malawi is currently facing due to old and current leaderships,” said Kaliati.

She has since urged people who want change in the country to join the movement and compete at the elective convention UTM will organize soon.