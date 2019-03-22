By Falles Kamamga

DOWA-On Saturday, March 23 (tomorrow) is a big day for Malawi politics as UTM Party will be launching its manifesto to kick start the 2019 campaign.

I am particularly impressed with the choice of Dowa and more rural areas that will follow.

Being an Independent Media Personnel (IMP), I am privileged to have information about the whole plan. UTM fully understands that its manifesto is grass root driven and there is a need to take it closer to the masses who matter.

Not all people will be able to come to Crossroads and attend a launch that is mostly in English.

You see dear reader, whatever we do now to the day of elections determines where you stand. If your decisions are more English and less local, forget about winning.

We have around 80% of Malawians living in rural areas and it is good for them when political leaders make decisions that involve them.

From its formation to production, UTM manifesto has been first of a kind. It is the people of Malawi who made the manifesto and not really some expensive scholars paid to develop the concept and pretend it represents Malawi.

Then, we have the manifesto coming in form of both visual and audio, not forgetting Brailles for our friends who cannot read the ink material.

This is what transformation requires. It speaks direct to the people who matter. UTM grows everyday and Dr Saulos Chilima is appealing to your uncles, aunts, fathers, mothers and all those people in the rural areas, abandoned by most parties whose emphasis on hotels, city highways and roundabouts, albeit substandard.