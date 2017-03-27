LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)—Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, popularly known as ‘Nyerere’ on Sunday beat Kamuzu Barracks FC 2-0 to become the champions of 2017 Wafawafa Big Four Bonanza.

The game was played at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Wanderers scored the first goal through a beauty by Mike Kaziputa in the first half while Ishamel Thindwa netted the second goal in the second half.

Kamuzu Barracks cruised to the finals after beat Silver Strikers 1-0 on Saturday before Wanderers embarrassed Nyasa Big Bullets one more time with 1-0 goal margin.

Kelvin Hanganda scored for KB and Wanderers new signing Yamikani Chester came off the bench to provide a winner for Nomads.

Proceeds from the games will be shared among all the four participating teams.

Speaking after the final match, Be Forward Wanderers coach Yasin Osman commended newly signed midfielder Yamikani Chester for making an impact in his first games for the Nomads.

Osman said Chester is a great player adding that the way the player performed during the Sunday game shows that he is mature enough.

However, Osman advised Chester to improve on his physique.

“One thing that he just needs to improve much is his physical fitness, he is easily falling down when pushed, so for him to stand against MDF teams we need to make him improve on that but am really impressed with his performance,” Osman said.

The former Azam Tigers player displayed his potential to the Nomads when he scored in a game against Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday to send them into the finals of the big four bonanza.

Bullets beat Silver Strikers 4-5 on post-match penalties in the third place playoff.