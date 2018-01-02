By Rabson Woodwell

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Following the signing of several players that Be-forward Wanderers Football Club has done, a lot of people on social media have criticized the team as being greedy or indirectly killing some talent, however, Nomads’ General Secretary Mike Butao has blasted all these baseless opinions.

Butao justified their signings citing reasons like the team being engaged in many competitions this year (2018) including representing Malawi in Confederations of African Football (CAF) champions League, being engaged in many competitions this year they also anticipate a lot of pressure, fatigue, and even injuries so they need to have a squad that will not heavily affect the team.

“We knew many people would be talking a lot but I believe they know what they are talking about. We are a team that wants to be successful so we cannot sit down and be comfortable with the squad we have.

“Yes, people can say we already have the best squad but they should also be informed that when the season ends there are some players whose contracts go to completion so we always ask the technical committee whether we need to renew their contracts or get other players, so this is exactly the normal thing that we are doing.” Butao said.

The general Secretary also said that as this is their normal routine exercise they also expect to have less number of players than the ones they have right now because almost some five players would be going out of the team.

Officially, be forward wanderers FC has signed William Thole, Peter Chilopi, Dan Kumwenda (from Azam Tigers FC): Niikiza Aimabre (from Nyasa Big Bullets), Misheck Botomani, and Dennis Chembezi (Premier Bet Wizads).

Wanderers FC will kick start their CAF Championship campaign on 9 February, 2018 by hosting AS Vita from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and according to Butao, the team will regroup for preparations in a week time.