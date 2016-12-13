BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The newly crowned Fisd Challenge Cup champions, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, have indicated that the Japanese-bound duo, Joseph Kamwendo and Peter Wadabwa will have to wait until January before travelling to the Asian country to play professional football.

After the Fisd Challenge Cup finals last weekend in Lilongwe, the football fraternity was abuzz with reports that the two players would leave for Japan Monday.

But according to the Daily Times, Wanderers officials have decided to shift their departure date to enable the pair to help Wanderers in the remaining part of the TNM Super League season campaign as well as in the Luso TV Bus Ipite bonanza.

Wanderers Chairperson, George Chamangwana, confirmed that the two veterans have indeed been asked to delay their departure.

“There is no point for them to go to Japan now because we are told that the league in the island nation will commence after January. At the moment, we want to finish strongly in the league. We want to reach the paid ranks.

“Besides that, we also have two assignments against Bullets in Luso TV Bus Ipite bonanza, so we need their services,” he said as quoted by the paper.

Chamangwana said the club will release the two Flames players in mid-January.

“We want to have all our players available. We are not blocking them.

“We have simply taken advantage of the fact that Japanese League is on break and we will release the players once they finish our domestic assignments. We have good players that can cope with pressure in the absence of the two but we do not want to take any chances,” he said.

Despite having two trophies in their bags this season, Wanderers have been struggling in the country’s top league, a clear indication that the team has a lot to do to regain the lost glory in the league.

Wanderers have Japanese player Genki Nakamura in their squad. Other foreigners on their books are Amos Bello of Nigeria and Cameroonian goalkeeper, Etoga Noah Hamza.