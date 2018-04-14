By Gracian Tiuze Lungu

LILONGWE-The 2017 TNM Super League defending Champions, Be-Forward Wanderers, has started its 2018 campaign with a win against Silver Strikers in their first game played Sunday afternoon at Silver Stadium.

The game started at a high note with both sides inter-changing passes and it was Silver Strikers which broke Wanderers’ defense and scored an opener in the 20th minute of the first through their new signing from Blue Eagles Mphatso Philimon.

Wanderers came a changed side in the second half as it took on 8 minutes of the first half to score an equalizer through Peter Wadabwa who came again with a winning goal in the first 20 minutes of the second half.

Wanderers continued displaying a fantastic one-two, one-two football and controlled the proceedings with Silver Strikers playing under pressure to equalize but this was like squaring a cycle as their efforts finished in thin air.

Wanderers’ enterprising mid-fielder Ernest Tambe was given a matching older in the 83rd minute after he booked a second yellow card and Silver strikers failed to utilize that advantage of Wanderers playing with a reduced number as the Nomads continued to outclass them.

Speaking after the game, Silver’s team manager Francis Songo blamed the rains.

The rains have affected our game plan and play as we are used to down ball playing and this made our players fail to play our usual passing football’, but Wanderers’ coach was highly delighted with the win and he congratulated his boys for playing according to instructions he gave them during the break time.

Wanderers’ win brought joy to all Nyerere fans who chanted “Iyi Si Charity, Ligi yayamba, Iyi Si Charity, ligi yayamba” literally translated to a mocking of Silver Strikers that “this is not a Charity Shield, but a League which has started” as Silver thrashed Wanderers last week in a Charity Shield.

In other matches played Saturday, Karonga United shared spoils with Blantyre based Kau-Kau boys – Azam Tigers at their Karonga Stadium as they played a 0-0 scoreline game.

Rockies TN Stars has been thumped by Area 30 Policemen 4-1 at their Kasungu stadium with a brace from John Malidadi Junior and other goals scored by Dennis Nandolo and Gregory Nachipo as well as John Malundzi scoring the consolation goal for TN Stars.

Dwangwa United also suffered a 0-2 defeat at their Chitowe Stadium in the hands of Red Lions and the Zomba based Soldiers which scored through Mathews Simbeyi and Kaisi Benesi while Nchalo United started their away fixture with a 0-1 win over the Mzuzu intellectuals-MZUNI FC in a game played at Mzuzu stadium and Nchalo scored the lone goal through Ishmael Ziyeme.

The games continue on Sunday as Moyale Barracks will take on Nchalo United which will go into this game with a high morale following their win over Mzuni FC and Masters Security will rock horns with Civil Sporting Club at their Dedza Stadium while Mafco FC will welcome their friends in arms from Zomba, Red Lions at the same Chitowe Stadium where the Reds collected their first maximum points over Dwangwa United on Saturday afternoon.

But in Lilongwe, all roads will lead to Civo Stadium where a big battle for maximum points will be held as Kamuzu Barracks will take on The People’s team-NMC Big Bullets which will play under a heavy opponents’ support from their arch rivals Be Forward Wanderers who will automatically support Kamuzu Barracks.