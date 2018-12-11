By Arkangel Tembo

Be Forward Wanderers long serving midfielder Joseph Kamwendo and his sweetheart Rose Hussein are expected to tie a knot in Blantyre on December 26.

Kamwendo also popularly known as ‘JK’ said he is “thrilled” that he will be marrying the love of his life.

The wedding will be officiated at St Anthony Catholic Parish in Chinyonga Township before a reception at Hills Garden in BCA in the commercial capital.

“I am happy to finally settle down. It gives me stability and responsibility. Hopefully, this could also improve my career,” Kamwendo said.

Kamwendo is a big name in Malawi football as he played for a number of big teams outside the country like TP Mazembe, Orlando Pirates. He also played in Denmark and Mozambique.

Top figures in Malawi football circles are expected to grace the wedding.

Kamwendo has this season played a crucial role in Be Forward Wanderers exploits as he scored a winning goal last Saturday to help his team book a place in the FISD Cup semi final against Moyale Barracks.

After scoring the vital goal on Saturday, Kamwendo celebrated his send-off in Blantyre on Sunday.