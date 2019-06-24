Khuda (8) scored the first hat trick of the season pic by Tione Andsen (Mana)

By Tione Andsen

Be Forward Wanderers towering striker, Babatunde Adebayo has proved his worth MK 5 million as currently he is leading goal scorer in week nine of the 2019 TNM Super League.

Adebayo who joined wanderers from the Lilongwe based side Master Security at the beginning of the current season has managed to score seven goals from seven games played.

The Nigerian born striker has proven to be a target man for the Wanderers after poor start of the season and his combination with his striking partner from master security, Vincent Nyangulu.

Adebayo has net three braces against Mzuni, Dwangwa United and Mponela United and scored once against Karonga United.

Three players are on second position training him and this include Blue Eagles Captain, Mecium Mhone TN Stars lethal striker, Stain Davie and new revelation for Kamuzu Barracks, Marshal Maluwa with five goals each.

Last year’s golden boot winner , Nyasa Big Bullets goal getter, Chiukepo “Yakubu” Msowoya is third with four goals after playing seven games and he started the season on high note but week eight and nine has eluded him without goals.

Msowoya is in the same league with Wanderers striker, Nyangulu, Moyale Barracks striker, Lloyd Njaliwa and Ntopwa striker, Joya Duwa.

Silver Strikers, Khuda Muyaba was the first player to score a hat trick for the season followed by Wanderers, Nyangulu in the class of hat tricks.

The season have seen players scoring a brace in game this include; Wanderers veteran defender, Harry Nyirenda, Babatunde thrice, Bullets, Msowoya , Civil’s Lucky Mdeza, TN Stars, Stain Davie twice, Karonga United Azizi Mwakifuna, TN Stars, Patrick Fia, Moyale’s Njaliwa, Silver’s Michael Tetteh, Bullets youthful striker, Hassan Kajoke , Mlatho Mponela’s, Precious Chipungu, Blue Eagle’s, Mhone and Stuart Mbungue, Ntopwa’s, Josaya Duwa and Kamuzu Barracks, Maluwa,

Some players have registered their goals from spot kicks include, Master Security captain and defender, Eric Estigah, Mlatho’s, Hassan Upindi, Chitipa United Shelton Banda, Karonga United, Mwakifuna, Civil’s striker, Flecther Bandawe, Kamuzu Barrack’s, World Nkuliwa, Moyale’s, Gastain Simukonda,

Some players had unfortunate performance in the first nine weeks of the season when they scored at the back of their own net and these are, Dwangwa’s Hope Kaunda was the first culprit, Karonga united, Lusekero Malemia, Mlatho Upindi, Bullets central defender, Sankhani Mkandawire and Moyale’s, Victor Mwale.

Highest scoring fixture on recorded are, Bullets against Civil Sporting 6-0, Wanderers won 5-0 against Mzuni and Dwangwa united and news kids on the block, Ntopwa silenced Mlatho Mponela with 5-1 win while the goals galore encounter was in Karonga when Blue Eagles claimed a 5-3 win over Chitipa United.

The list is as follows:

Seven goals

Babatunde Adebayo

Five goals

Mecium Mhone, Stain Dave, Marshal Maluwa

Four goals

Chiukepo Msowoya, Vincent Nyangulu, Lloyd Njaliwa, Josaya Duwa

Three goals

Khuda Muyaba, Michael Tetteh, Isaac Msiska, Precious Chipungu, Lucky Mdeza

Two goals

Duncan Nyoni, Hassan Upindi, Harry Nyirenda, Tony Mbulu, Amadu Makawa, Collen Nkhulambe, Shelton Banda and Deus Mkutu, Hassan Kajoke, Stuart Mbengue.