Religious leaders and men of God in Nigeria nowadays has become so controversial that one begins to wonder if they actually understand the word of God they preach.

The recent backlash between TB Joshua and Apostle Johnson Suleman could be termed as the “war of the GO’s ” as the founder of the Omega Fire Ministries,OFM, has lashed out at Prophet T.B Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations. In a video circulating online, the Auchi-based preacher said Joshua was too small

According to dailyadvent.com, re call that in the past week, Rev Fr Mbaka has also been making headlines following his controversial statement agains Peter Obi and PDP presidential candidate Alhaji Abubakar. there is internal war amongst the men of God also.

Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, who has been in the news of late has described Prophet T.B Joshua as ‘too small’ to watch members of his church mock the General Overseer, Worldwide, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Enoch Adeboye and the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa without rebuking it.

The Auchi-based preacher was reacting to comments made by one Dr Azuh Mary Ifeoma of the Synagogue church, who alleged that she was asked to sow a N5,000 seed to secure a private meeting with Apostle Suleiman and after sowing the seed, his prayers didn’t work .

Dr. Azuh, who said this while giving a testimony also mentioned the names of Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa in a disparaging manners

Suleiman said, “I will respond not because of me but because of two people, Papa Idahosa and Adeboye. Prophet T.B. Joshua is too small to stand and allow people ridicule Adeboye and Papa Idahosa and keep quiet. The Synagogue is too small to speak against the Redeemed, the CGM, it’s too small.”

Do you think the outburst is as a result of supremacy fight?