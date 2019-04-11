By Arnold Mnelemba

Business was brought to a halt following a multitude of people that flocked to Karonga Freedom park as Malawi’s most trusted leader, Dr. Joyce Banda and Malawi Congress Party, (MCP) President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera stormed the lake shore and boarder district of Karonga on Tuesday.

As evident in the pictures, the boarder district was no longer the same as supporters and followers of the three parties MCP, PP as well as Freedom Party clad in party colours painted entire place with orange, green, black and red.

The former Malawi President and People’s Party leader Dr Joyce Banda challenged government to fight corruption decisively.

Speaking at the jam parked Karonga Freedom Park, Banda said it should be incumbent upon government to address the corruption issue holistically.

She has since called upon government to investigate several cases whose files are just gathering dust on the shelves at the capital.

“I have questions to the Ministers who held a press briefing in Lilongwe. What is happening with the progress on the deaths of our children with albinism, Where are the autopsy results of late Luke Buleya, where is the market and who is buying the bones of our children?”

“We were told of a CCTV camera where it was said that I was seen receiving money from someone else at state house, we are still waiting for that footage, where is the CCTV?” Wondered Banda.

The calm and composed Banda asked the ministers who held a press briefing last week to hold another press conference to inform Malawians what they are doing with rapidly increasing cases of corruption in the country.

“With 30billion kwacha, I arrested 72people, how many people have been arrested following the 230 forensic audit report? People are forced to buy medicine and slinges at Karonga hospital, people are sleeping on empty stomach in our hospitals, yet, 16 billion went missing at Central Medical Stores Trust, when is government arresting the one who mismanaged the money?” Asked Banda.

She cited several other cases that include 53billion kwacha immigration case, 54 billion kwacha OPC scam, ADMARC K65billion, K58billion kwacha at ESCOM,

Ministry of Agriculture K7billion kwacha, K16billion kwacha at TEVETA and the K414million kwacha at Malawi embassies as cases that require investigations and another press conference.

MCP President Lazarus Chakwera echoed Banda’s assertions saying some important jobs have costed government due to corruption.

He said some contractors provide substandard services beacuse they conive with ruling party gurus.

“Look at the newly constructed Karonga-Songwe boarder road, in a space of less than 6 months, we have 123 potholes. This must stop,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera said money saved from corrupt activities will be used to provide effective public service.

“We will improve the economy, revamp the agriculture sector and achieve social economic transformation in a short period of time given mandate to rule the country,” said Chakwera.