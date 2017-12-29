SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The department of road authority in the Ministry of Transport on Friday, December 29, temporarily closed the Nkhotakota-Salima Main Road (M5) following heavy rainfall poured on Thursday night.

The department’s spokesperson Portia Kajanga disclosed that the closure follows part of the M5 Road cut off at a place called Lisozi Bridge, 50 kilometers from Kaphatenga that connects Nkhotakota and Salima being washed away near Benga.

Kajanga says said the wash away road has been necessitated by communities’ vandalism on some of caravan that led to road to be submerged rendering the road impassable.

“The Roads Authority is advising all motorists traveling to Nkhatabay, Nkhotakota, Dwangwa to use the M18 road that passes through Kasungu, Malomo via Nkhotakota Game Reserve until the problem is fixed.

“The department is doing all possibilities that by Saturday the road be renovated for normal usage,” assures Kajanga.