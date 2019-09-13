By John Saukira

KIGALI-(MaraviPost)-Reports are emerging that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has issued warrants of arrest for two of the four alleged murderers of former Rwandan head of intelligence Colonel Patrick Karegeya, according to lobby group AfriForum.

News 24 report published on 9 September 2019 quoted a statement issued and signed by head of AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit, Gerrie Nel said the NPA was in the process of applying for the extradition of Ismael Gafaranga and Alex Sugira.

“As soon as the extradition request is granted, the NPA will apply to Interpol for the issuing of so-called ‘Red Notices’ for the suspects.”

Nel described the latest development as a “victory”.

In April, the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in South Africa referred the murder case back to the NPA to decide whether they would prosecute those suspected of being responsible for Karegeya’s death.

Karegeya sought asylum in South Africa in 2008 after he had a fallout with the Rwandan government and set up an opposition movement called the Rwandan National Congress.

He was found dead in a hotel room at Michelangelo Towers in Sandton, Johannesburg, in 2013.

The inquest into Karegeya’s murder was previously set aside after Nel, on behalf of Karegeya family, brought forward an application arguing that the inquest was “an abuse of process” and a means for the police and the NPA to cover up their inaction, because an investigation which already identified the suspects had already taken place.

Four years after the assassination, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) submitted the matter to the magistrate for an inquest to be held after AfriForum, on behalf of the Karegeya family, approached the court.

Recently it was reportedly that advocate Gerrie Nel argued that the inquest was merely a means to cover up the inaction of the police and the NPA, and therefore submitted that the matter should be set aside and head for prosecution, as the suspects were “well known”.

The media report further disclosed that Magistrate Mathopa requested on that the investigating officer (IO) produce the following within 14 days: The steps taken to arrest the Rwandan suspects; the steps taken by the IO to comply with instruction of the Director of Public Prosecutions; as well as the steps taken by the IO to address discrepancies highlighted by the office of the head of the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Mathopa also asked that the IO attest all statements and file certified copies with reasons explaining why the original statements and documents were not submitted.

Colonel Patrick Karegeya, is a victim of Rwanda spying.

The Rwanda Government is being fingured of planting spies who follows their critics and abduct or kill them.