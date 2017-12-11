By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawians have been urged to maintain peace and order plus to respect police rules and regulations whilst in the forthcoming festive season.

The plea comes as police reports show that there is always an increase in road accidents and crime rate during festive season.

Traffic Officer for Kanengo Police Station in Lilongwe, Willard Mbwera explained that police usually experience a rise in crime rate as people get over-excited and neglect their responsibilities .

“In such times, people are involved in various malpractices like drinking and driving so they ignore police instructions and take the laws into their own hands leading to fatal accidents.”

“A good number of people go to enjoy in various recreation centres leaving their homes unattended, hence paving a way to robbers.” said Mbwera.

Recent police reports indicate that the country has already registered over ten fatal road accidents this month only.

As part of sensitization campaign on the matter, Kanengo Police Station on Friday , organised a stakeholders meeting which comprised of representatives from over 20 companies.

The law enforcers are asking companies and organisation to join hands in maximising security to the country by providing police with adequate resources they need.

The station’s Community Co-ordinator Pery Mpangeni said that the law enforcers are currently implementing a number of activities purposed at strengthening security in the country.

“We are deploying officers in both civilian and uniform into different locations to boost up security,” assures Mpangeni.

The companies present at the meeting include; Auction Holdings Limited (AHL), Alliance One, Premium TAMA, and SeedCo, just to mention a few.