Nsanje water problem has affected service delivery at the Nsanje District Hospital especially in crucial areas of theatre and maternity, Malawi News Agency can reveal.

The development comes after the whole Nsanje district has had no water since early hours of Monday to date as the Nsanje Water Board has no electricity units to run their water pumps.

Nsanje DHO Spokesperson, Felix Simbi said the health facility is failing to provide the necessary quality health services in critical areas like maternity and theatre due to the water challenge rocking the district.

Simbi noted that water is paramount in as far as quality service delivery in the areas of maternity and theatre is concerned.

“Water plays an essential role in quality health service delivery particularly in the areas of maternity and theatre. These areas need more water for its operations. Therefore, without water, the services are compromised.

“Apart from the current water challenges which started two days ago, still water supply here often becomes a challenge. For instance when there is blackout, the taps run dry. Therefore, it is really true that the water problem which has been in Nsanje, really compromises health service delivery,” said Simbi.

Reliable sources within Nsanje Water Board confided that the water challenges facing the district since early hours of Monday are due to lack of electricity units.

The sources revealed that their water pumps have been stopped as they rely on electricity power despite having a generator which has not been working since its installation.

Southern Region Water Board Spokesperson, Rita Makwangwala acknowledged the development describing the cause as misinformation due to long weekend.

Makwangwala denied the allegations of not properly planning claiming the long weekend contributed to the same.

“It is really true that we had a hiccup in terms of electricity units. Our water pumps could not operate as they rely on electric power to pump water. However things have been sorted out as the pumps have started pumping water for district supply,” she said.

However, after showing that they have bought the electricity units and that the pumps have started operating, a visit by Malawi News Agency showed that no pump was in operation as the electricity units were not bought.

Another source confided that the board is yet to buy the electricity units which are a doom for quality health services delivery in the crucial areas but also health threat to Nsanje communities.