MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Mzuzu City residents have expressed fear that they could be hit by water borne diseases following dry taps since Tuesday as Northern Region Water Board failed to supply the precious commodity due to electricity blackout.

The water problem reached third day on Thursday following stormy rains that hit the city on Tuesday and damaged several houses and trees which fell on Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) power lines causing blackout.

A resident of Mchengautuwa, Eric Nyirongo said people in the area have now been forced to start drawing water from unprotected sources, a situation that is putting them at risk of contracting waterborne diseases like cholera.

Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) said normal water supply would resume soon following the resumption of electricity.

NRWB Public Relations Officer, Edward Nyirenda said that the problem was with power supply as the city had no electricity which made it difficult for the board to pump water.

“Since Tuesday, we did not have power supply in Mzuzu. But as of today, power has been restored and we have started pumping water,” he said.

He added that some areas had started receiving water except for hilly areas.

Nyirenda added that those areas which have no supply, the board would be supplying water using water bowser from Moyale Barracks.

“Yesterday we were supplying water using the bowser in crucial areas like hospitals and we will continue to do so till the water situation is normalized,” he said.

Cholera is spread in places with inadequate water treatment, poor sanitation and inadequate hygiene.

According to Ministry of Health, the country has so far registered 150 cases, four deaths three of which occurred in Karonga.

Other districts which have recorded cholera cases include Nkhata Bay, Lilongwe, Kasungu and Dowa.