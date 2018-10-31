By Alick Junior Sichali

The citizenry in the country have been urged to love each other and reaching out people who are in need of different basic needs whenever they face a challenge.

Chairperson of We Are One Group, Isaiah Right made the sentiments in Zomba when they where donating relief items to children residing at Grace Orphan Care.

Right said if Malawians can build the spirit of helping each other in times of difficulties and reaching out the needy it can make most people to actively participate in development activities.

He said the grouping will continue rendering a hand of help to the needy people in Malawi saying they aiming at uplifting livelihood of the people.

The chairperson said the relief items they donated will help the children emotionally, physically and their health.

“We have donated books, exercise books, pens, footballs, candles and bags of maize flower just to mention a few. We have given them these materials so that they easily access some of the basic needs and also to get them uplifted,” Right said.

Right pledge that the grouping will again donate construction materials to the orphanage center so that hostels that are being constructed should be finalized in time.

“We have promised that soon will come again with construction materials like bag of cement, cables, and windows so that they should help in speeding up the building of the hostels,” Right explained.

Manager of Grace Orphan Care, Ernest Pondeponde expressed his gratitude saying it was a timely donation as they are facing numerous challenges.

Pondeponde said apart from feeding the children they are also paying their school fees at different levels of the education.

He said sometimes it is difficult for them to support other children when they have attained the tertiary level as fees in most of the schools are expensive.

On this Pondeponde asked well wishers to help them out saying they want the needy children to easily access good education services despite of their status.

“We support needy children by giving them their basic needs, teaching them what the word of God says and also not forgetting that they access education services easily. We start sending these children to nursery schools then primary up until they attained their tertiary education,” Pondeponde said.

Pondeponde said the institution services targets children but soon they will embark on services which will also help the elderly.

We Are One Group donated items amounting 250,000 Kwacha to the orphanage Center. The grouping is a charitable group which started on WhatsApp and it aims at reaching people who are falling to access some of the basics needs.