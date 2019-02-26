LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) on Monday described Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi apology for his comments that that the attacks on persons with albinism were yet to get to levels where they should hold vigils at State House or seek asylum in other countries as useless.

APAM President Overton Kondowe said this soon after Dausi issued an apology through the media.

“It was us demanding him to apologize through the letter and not the media. If he wanted forgiveness from us I would have address us directly. Secondly where was he all this time?,” said Kondowe.

Adding “His apology remarks is null and void. We want him to resign and then apologize to us directly. If he think his apology will let us cancell our vigil he must forget.”

Maravi Post understand that Dausi’s comments led to Association of People with Albinism in Malawi to withdraw from the Presidential Task force on Persons with Albinism.

Dausi in his earlier remarks said: “When they say they want to seek asylum elsewhere, do they want to insult government? Seriously? If they [Apam] are listening to us, will they insult government?

These are things coming from homes where parents are selling their biological kids and they say we are facing challenges here?

“Even if there could be a country with tight security, but if a mother is selling her own child, a young man is selling his uncle right in the homes where there is supposed to be tight security. Now they say they want to march to State House, what will they be marching for?”

But on Monday at a news conference after public pressure, Dausi said he regrets that his remarks were misunderstood.

Dausi said he has contacted Apam to “explain, apologise and clarify” the matter.

The minister said he understands that his comments could be hurtful to the persons with albinism “even though they were not made with any malicious intent.”