NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-Nairobi sex workers lost around Sh50 million in revenue during the first weekend of the national census exercise which ends on August 1.

This is according to the Bar Hostess Empowerment and Support Programme (BHESP).

Speaking to The Nairobian, BHEP CEO Peninah Mwangi said that the order by Interior CS Fred Mating’i to close bars at 5 pm between August 24 and 25 was detrimental to the sex workers.

Peninah said that some sex workers will be forced to work extra hard to recoup the money since they have school-going children reporting back for the third term.

“Around Sh50 million was lost over the weekend alone. It is sad because many are taking their children back to school next week, maybe it could have favoured them had it been conducted earlier or later,” she said.

“Saturday determines the pace of the weekend. Our girls were going to make good money as the weekend fell at the end of the month. This has been quite a blow and the girls will have to hustle extra hard until the end of September,” added Peninah.

Registered sex workers

According to the CEO, there are 20,000 registered sex workers in Nairobi at the moment, aged between 18 and 35 years.

On a good day, they take home around Sh10,000 with business peaking at the end of the month.

Source: https://www.sde.co.ke