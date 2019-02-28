CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)-Twelve men in Chikwawa ambushed and dragged a 14-year-old girl to a nearby bush where they raped her, one after the other.

Chikwawa Police Spokesperson Foster Benjamin told The Maravi Post that the incident occurred in the area of Senior Chief Makhuwira in Chikwawa district.

Benjamin said the victim’s grandmother sent her to the grocery and on her way she met the gang. The men then dragged the girl to a bush where each one of them raped her.

After the men had left, the girl crept to the roadside and some well-wisher carried her home.

“The girl is in severe pain and we think she is psychologically affected. We don’t know why such a barbaric act has happened there,” said Constable Benjamin.

Meanwhile, police have managed to arrest six of the suspects.

The arrested suspects are Smart Lapken, Fanuel Makwayo, Kingsley George, all aged 21, Alfred Njobvu, 18, and a 17 year-old boy.