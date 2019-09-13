Weird: Ghanaian songstress Afia Schwarzenegger slept with a dog for money

ACCRA-(MaraviPost)-Ghanaian well-known songstress, Mzbel has recently thrown major shades on her rival, radio presenter, Afia Schwarzenegger by revealing her one of the ugly secrets. Yes! You heard it right, the never-ending beef between these two have taken yet another dramatic twist.

It all started when Afia exposed the exaggerated version of one of her and Mzbel’s private chat. So now Mzbel has taken revenge by taking to the Facebook live chat. She did an exclusive live chat just to tell the reality of Afia to the public. Amid the chat, Mzbel revealed the fact that Afia travelled all the way from Accra to Kumasi just to sleep with a dog for money.

She said, “Those of you who follow that YouTube channel, ask her what happened and Chinese people paid her to sleep with their dog. You flew all the way to Kumasi to go and sleep with a dog. I am not lying. She is the one that curses with Antoa Nyama and others, she should curse, or swear that she never ever slept with a dog for money.”

Not only this, but Mzbel has also warned Afia to stay away from her otherwise she won’t hesitate in revealing her other ugly secrets as well.

