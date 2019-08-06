In a bizarre incident, an Indian in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, bet his wife after running out of money and when he lost, he allowed a friend and relative to gang-rape her.

Reports said Arun, a friend to the woman’s husband and Anil, her husband’s relation, often used to visit their house to drink and gamble.

The man, said to be a gambling and alcohol addict, let the two gang-rape his wife after he lost to them.

After the incident, the woman went to her maternal uncle’s house. Her husband followed her there and asked to be forgiven, saying he had made a mistake.

After he apologised, the woman went back with her husband in his car. On their way back, her husband stopped the car and allowed his friends to gang-rape her once again, she has alleged.

According to NDTV.com, the police initially refused to file a case based on the woman’s complaint, and only registered a First Information Report after she approached a court.

NDTV did not identify the woman and her husband.

Source: 360nobs.com