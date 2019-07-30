Kagaa village in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County is in shock after a Class Eight pupil was defiled by a man who allegedly dug a hole into the room she was sleeping in last night.

The girl has since been admitted to hospital in critical condition.

According to standardmedia.co.ke Nyandarua county commissioner Boaz Cherutich who confirmed the incident said that girl’s mother woke up from her bedroom after she heard a commotion from the girl’s bedroom.

It was then that she found a man who immediately fled from the room.

“This is a very bizarre incident as the man had dug a tunnel to access the room late into the night. It is the mother who heard the commotion and woke up only to find a man in the room” he said.

He noted that the mother alerted other neighbors who helped take the girl to the hospital.

“She had blood oozing from her private parts and the doctors have assured as that she is now stable” noted the county commissioner.

Meanwhile, he said that police have launched a man hunt for the man who is known to residents.

“We have information linking a man who is known in the village to the incident. He is a known drug addict and might be the one who defiled the girl” he said.