Beating wife to death

NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-A husband in Kenya has been nabbed by local police for allegedly beating his wife for more than four hours then killing her in their house.

Daily Nation reports that neighbours of the couple heard the woman, Beryl Adhiambo screaming for help in their house in Kahawa Sukari Estate, Nairobi but nobody came out to rescue her.

It is suspected that neighbours did not bother to go to the scene during the time of the incident since they were initially told by the couple that their arguments are “just husband and wife quarrels”.

Speaking to NTV , Adhiambo’s father, Douglas Ouma, said his daughter sent him a message on Wednesday night but when he finally responded, no one picked the phone.

“My daughter sent me a ‘Please call me’ but I was asleep so I did not hear the phone,” Ouma said.

“I called back but nobody answered the phone. After a short while, her husband called me and asked if I had been sleeping, I told him I had been sleeping since it was night time. He told me they had had a minor disagreement and I asked him why”.

The victim’s father continued to say that the suspect, Laiko Osuri later told him that his daughter was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead buy doctors upon arrival.

Police commander, James Ng’eich faulted the neighbours saying the victim’s life could have been saved if they had attended to her distress calls during the incident.

Upon interview, the murder suspect disclosed that he had attacked her with a belt and that he now regrets his actions.

The suspect is to answer murder charges.