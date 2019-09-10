MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police at Jenda in Mzimba are keeping in custody a man on the suspicion that he killed his step son by injuring him in the head and scorching his body.

According to Mzimba Police Spokesperson Peter Botha, the suspect, Bright Mwale, injured the son to death after his mother refused to send him to spend some days with his maternal grandmother.

The son, Fatsani Zimba, met his fate last Sunday few days after his mother and the stepfather failed to compromise on the issue.

Fatsani Zimba was hailing from Phembe Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Maulawo, while the stepfather comes from Chakwawa Village, T.A Mmbelwa in the same district.