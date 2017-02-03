KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in the central district of Kasungu are keeping in custody a 58 year-old woman for allegedly forcing a 14-year old boy to have sexual intercourse with her.

Kasungu Police station deputy spokesperson Harry Namwaza has identified the suspect as Rosemary Banda who committed the offense last month, January, this year at Mphungu Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Lukwa in the district.

Namwaza told The Maravi Post that the suspect went to the house of the victim’s mother for a chat saying when it was time to leave, Rosemary asked for an escort as it was late in the evening. ta

The police publicist added that the boy was asked to escort the suspect saying while when the two were on the way, the woman started persuading the boy into sleeping with her.

“It is alleged that the boy was grabbed and thereafter forced to have intercourse with the suspect. After the act, the boy reported the matter to his mother who later alerted the police.

“The police moved quickly and arrested the woman. The suspect faces the charge of having sexual activity with a child contrary to Section 160 (b) of the Penal Code. The woman is expected to appear before the court soon after the police finalise investigation”, said Namwaza.

Banda hails from Tsamkanga Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chakhaza in Dowa district.

However, the country’s Penal Code does not recognize rape or defilement of male person as the law clearly stipulates that rape is penetration meaning that a woman can not penetrate the man.