BORNO-(MaraviPost) -Lovers who were caught having sex in the public in Borno state have been arrested by Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Speaking to the media, The Commandant of the Corps, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim disclosed that the suspects were a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl.

According to Lailas News, Commandant disclosed that the pair were arrested after they were seen engaged in the illicit activity by men of the Civilian Joint Task Force who promptly informed the NSCDC.

The commandant added that the prime suspect admitted that he opted for sex in public as he could not afford exorbitant hotel bills. He gave assurance that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation into the case was completed.

Recall that last year, the Nigerian Police through ACP Abayomi Shogunle who is in charge of Nigeria Police Public Complaint Response Unit (PPCRU), has stated that having sex in a car in a public place is not a crime.

According to Abayomi Shogunle, having sex in a car in a public place is not a crime and if one tries to make it one, the police should be contacted.

He wrote; NO. Sex in a car in a public place is not a crime in Nigeria provided; 1. Location is not a place of worship

2. Parties are 18 yrs+

3. The act is consensual (agreed to by parties)