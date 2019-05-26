Speaking to the media, The Commandant of the Corps, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim disclosed that the suspects were a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl.
The commandant added that the prime suspect admitted that he opted for sex in public as he could not afford exorbitant hotel bills. He gave assurance that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation into the case was completed.
According to Abayomi Shogunle, having sex in a car in a public place is not a crime and if one tries to make it one, the police should be contacted.
He wrote; NO. Sex in a car in a public place is not a crime in Nigeria provided; 1. Location is not a place of worship
2. Parties are 18 yrs+
3. The act is consensual (agreed to by parties)
4. Parties are of opposite sex If threatened with an arrest over above, pls contact
@PoliceNG_PCRRU.