A boy identified as Ezekiel Kuti lives with his father and step mother at Owode onirin opposite old Barack in Lagos.

Ezekiel’s face was burnt badly by his step mother using a hot electric iron.

A twitter user @Opomulero_007 took to his page to reveal how Ezekiel was maltreated by his step mother

He share pictures of his face and a short video recounting how the incident occurred.

Lailas News understands that the incident happened on the 5th of June when the boy spilled a gallon of groundnut oil.

He tried scooping it and decided to use water to fill to in fear of being scolded.

His step mother noticed this and got upset with him. In the presence of his father, his step mother used a hot electric iron to burn him on his face.

When asked if he was taken to the hospital, he said he was not, he was the one treating himself.

He went on to reveal that his father did and said nothing even though he witnessed the incident.

Opomulero Eleniyan @Opomulero_007 This is Ezekiel Kuti,he stays with his dad and step mother at Owode onirin opposite old Barack in Lagos,his step mother use hot electric iron on his face pls help repost till @instablog9ja get this.. pic.twitter.com/uvbyXkA1qr